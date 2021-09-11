Statesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Sunday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and var…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies toda…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees to…
This evening in Statesville: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Sunday. …
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see …
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 de…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.