Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Sunday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

