This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecas…
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect …
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 deg…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The fore…
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 deg…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.