Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.