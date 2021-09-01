Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
