Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.