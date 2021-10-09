This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
