 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert