Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.