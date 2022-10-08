Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It sh…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should …
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperature…
Statesville's evening forecast: Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 25 t…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…