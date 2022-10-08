 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

