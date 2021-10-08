Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.