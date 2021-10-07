This evening's outlook for Statesville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
