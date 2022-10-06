For the drive home in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
