Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
It will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 59% c…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low around 65F. Winds li…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Generally fair. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The for…
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
The Statesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…