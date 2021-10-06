 Skip to main content
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

