This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
