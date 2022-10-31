Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
