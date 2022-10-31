 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Statesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert