Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.