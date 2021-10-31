Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
