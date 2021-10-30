Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.