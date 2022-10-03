Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
