Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

