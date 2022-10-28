Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
