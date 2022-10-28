 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

