For the drive home in Statesville: Periods of rain. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
