Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Periods of rain. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

