Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

