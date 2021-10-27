Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
