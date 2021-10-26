Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
