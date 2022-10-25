This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 …
Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sta…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the S…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in t…
Statesville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Statesville's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forec…