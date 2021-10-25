 Skip to main content
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

