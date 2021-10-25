This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It …
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Statesville.…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Stat…
For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. To…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…