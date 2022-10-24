Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.