Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

