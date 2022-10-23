Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.