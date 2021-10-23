 Skip to main content
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

