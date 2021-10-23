Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Statesville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Statesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It should reach a m…
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We w…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It …
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. To…
This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…