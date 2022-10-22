Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.