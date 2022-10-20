This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
