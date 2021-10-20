 Skip to main content
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.

