Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. K…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Part…
Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Statesvil…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorr…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the St…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Statesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…