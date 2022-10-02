 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

