This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
