Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

