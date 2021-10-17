Statesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Statesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Ex…
This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperat…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It loo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. W…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…
The Statesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. …