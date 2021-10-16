 Skip to main content
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

This evening in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

