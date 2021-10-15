Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.