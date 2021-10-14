For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Friday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
