Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

For the drive home in Statesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Friday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

