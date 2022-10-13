 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

