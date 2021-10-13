This evening in Statesville: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
