This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Statesville community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
