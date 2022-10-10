This evening's outlook for Statesville: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
