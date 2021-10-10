Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Statesville. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.