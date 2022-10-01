 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

