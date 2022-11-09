Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Statesville area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.