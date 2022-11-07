Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.