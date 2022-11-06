Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Statesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
