 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert