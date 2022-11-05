 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Statesville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Statesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert