Statesville's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
