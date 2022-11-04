 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Statesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

