This evening's outlook for Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Statesville
